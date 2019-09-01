China starts to impose additional tariffs on some US goods

BEIJING: China on Sunday started to impose additional tariffs on some of the US goods on a US$75-billion target list, with effect from 0401 GMT.

The extra 5% and 10% tariffs were levied on 1,717 items of a total of 5,078 products originating from the United States. Beijing will start collecting additional tariffs on the rest of the items from Dec 15.

Beijing started levying a 5% tariff on US crude oil from Sunday, the first time US oil has been targeted since the world’s two largest economies started their trade war more than a year ago.



