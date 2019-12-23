China to cut tariffs on goods including pork, tech items

BEIJING: The Chinese government said it will cut import tariffs for goods including frozen pork, pharmaceuticals, paper products and some high-tech components starting from Jan 1, according to a statement from the Ministry of Finance.

In addition to frozen pork, the import of which may relieve meat shortages due to the outbreak of swine fever, China will reduce levies on frozen avocado, non-frozen orange juice, new asthma and diabetes drugs, key components and machines for manufacturing integrated circuits, and some logs and paper products, it said.

Goods from New Zealand, Peru, Costa Rica, Switzerland, Iceland, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Georgia, Chile and Pakistan will enjoy even lower levies under the re-negotiated free trade agreements with China, according to the statement.

The reductions extend China’s policy of reducing overall tariff levels to meet domestic consumption needs and to fulfil its pledges to further opening-up.

The move isn’t directly related to the ongoing negotiations toward a deal to end the trade war with the US.



