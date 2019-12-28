Argentine lawmakers freeze their wages and awards for 6-months

LIMA: Argentine lawmakers decided to freeze their wages and awards for six months amid the economic crisis in the country, Sputnik news agency reported President of the Chamber of Deputies Sergio Massa as saying.

“An emergency requires actions in all spheres,” Massa wrote on his Twitter page on Friday.

“That is why we decided to freeze for 180 days the wages and awards for members of the Chamber of Deputies and the Senate.”

Argentina is currently facing a sharp economic crisis, with the government developing emergency measures to improve the situation.

In mid-October, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised Argentina’s GDP forecast, slashing it to 3.1%.

The IMF also expects the Latin American country’s economy to drop by another 1.3% next year.



