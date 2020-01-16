Cathay’s traffic slide eases but significant challenges remain

HONG KONG: Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd said advance bookings show a “significant shortfall” in travel demand later this month as pro-democracy protests have discouraged people from travelling to Hong Kong.

The airline and its unit Cathay Dragon carried 2.99 million passengers in December, a drop of 3.6% from a year earlier.

The decline in November was more severe at 9%. Inbound traffic plunged 46% last month, the same as November, Cathay’s Chief Customer and Commercial Officer Ronald Lam said in a statement.

“The sentiment for travel into Hong Kong was particularly weak on our regional routes such as mainland China, Taiwan and Japan,” Lam said. Outbound demand fell 4% on-year.

“2020 will continue to present us with a highly challenging operating environment,” Lam said.

“Advance bookings for Chinese New Year appear promising with the boost in transit passengers; however, we continue to see a significant shortfall for the period after Chinese New Year, especially from inbound traffic.”

The Chinese New Year is later this month.

Cathay had warned that its second-half profit would be “significantly” lower than the first as it was badly hit by months of protests.

In addition to suffering a slowdown in business, the airline faced a clampdown from Chinese regulators after some of its employees took part in demonstrations.

Cathay in November said it would cut this year’s capacity by 1.4%.



