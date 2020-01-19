Amazon will let you pay with a wave

LONDON: Amazon.com Inc is planning to create terminals which would allow customers to make payments in-store with a wave of the hand, Dow Jones reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The company plans to pitch the terminals to coffee shops, fast-food restaurants and other merchants and has recently began working with Visa Inc, according to the report.

Amazon is also in discussions with Mastercard Inc, and several card issuers have expressed interest in the project, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Wells Fargo & Co.

Payments would be made by linking clients’ credit card information to their hands, allowing them to use their palms, not their phones or cards, at the checkout.

Amazon declined to comment to Dow Jones.



