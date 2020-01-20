Citi hires UBS veteran Schuwey for Asia FX role

SINGAPORE: Citi Private Bank appointed Christian Schuwey, formerly from UBS Private Bank, as its head of South Asia FX Advisory, according to a company memo seen by Bloomberg.

Schuwey, who worked at UBS for more than 30 years in foreign-exchange roles, is based in Singapore, according to the memo. He will drive Citi’s efforts to grow in southeast Asia, India, Australia and New Zealand, said spokeswoman Shirley Lam.

Schuwey led a group of FX advisers for ultra-high net worth clients as a managing director at UBS Private Bank. He had also spent more than a decade as an FX trader at the investment banking arm, according to the memo.

His appointment comes after Adam Margolis, formerly head of South Asia FX Advisory at Citi Private Bank, joined JPMorgan Private Bank last year.



