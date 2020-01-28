Ringgit opens slightly lower against US dollar on coronavirus concern

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened slightly lower today, as concerns over the spread of deadly coronavirus kept investors out from the riskier assets including ringgit, a dealer said.

At 9.20am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.0800/0840 against the greenback compared to 4.0590/0650 on Friday.

According to a dealer, investors were inclined towards the traditional safe-haven currencies such as the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

The ringgit was also traded lower against other major currencies.

The local currency went down to 3.0049/0189 against the Singapore dollar from 3.0024/0080 on Friday and depreciated vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7448/7495 versus 3.7038/7103 last week.

The local currency also slipped against the euro to 4.4966/5026 compared to 4.4787/4869 on Friday and weakened against the British pound to 5.3301/3357 from 5.3140/3235 previously.



