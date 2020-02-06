Global stock rally builds with virus fears easing

SYDNEY: Stocks in Asia gained and the global rebound in risk assets extended after data showed resilience in the US economy and investors speculated the fallout from the coronavirus could be contained.

Japan led the charge, with benchmark gauges up more than 2%, and equities in Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were also strong.

S&P 500 futures advanced after US stocks closed at an all-time high.

The yuan extended gains after China said it will halve tariff rates on US$75 billion of US imports, and Treasury yields pushed higher.

Oil climbed amid prospects for Opec+ output cuts.

Sentiment was also lifted after a string of reports on possible vaccines for the virus, but the World Health Organisation later said there are no proven therapeutics.

Hong Kong is taking additional steps to quarantine all arrivals from mainland China and is shutting its cruise-ship terminal.

Meantime, traders will be watching out for central bank decisions in India and the Philippines on Thursday.

“Companies are going to continue to struggle in the short term” with disruptions and forgone business due to the virus, said Joe Zidle, chief investment strategist at Blackstone Group Inc.

But China’s moves in recent days to reopen markets and inject stimulus “gave global investors a degree of confidence that the Chinese policymakers had at least taken the worst-case scenario off the table.”

Meantime, the Senate acquitted US President Donald Trump of abuse of power and obstructing Congress.



