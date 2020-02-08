Facebook’s Twitter account appears to have been hacked

SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook Inc’s corporate account on Twitter appears to have been hacked.

The official account @Facebook on Friday sent out a tweet saying, “Hi, we are O u r M i n e. Well, even Facebook is hackable but at least their security better than Twitter.”

Facebook didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment, and the tweet was removed quickly.

The group OurMine has been linked to other Twitter hacks, most recently the official accounts for more than a dozen National Football League teams. The group also took credit for a hack of Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey’s account last year.

When it hacks accounts, OurMine markets its security services.

In a statement following the post’s removal, Twitter Inc confirmed the @Facebook account was hacked and said it was breached via a third-party platform.

“As soon as we were made aware of the issue, we locked the compromised account and are working closely with our partners at Facebook to restore them,” a representative said.



