Myanmar’s top airline expects virus impact to last until April

YANGON: Myanmar’s largest private-sector airline said the novel coronavirus outbreak is likely to have an impact on its operations until April.

The airline, Myanmar Airways International-Air KBZ Group, has temporarily suspended all routes to mainland China as well as Taiwan, Commercial Director Tanes Kumar said in an interview.

“We had to shift some priorities within our strategy due to the virus outbreak,” he said, adding that once China flights resume the carrier should be able to make up the losses expected in the first four months of the year.

Kumar said the airline will continue to invest in fleet expansion and that its goal is to become a “local champion” like VietJet in Vietnam or Lion Air in Indonesia.

The virus outbreak from China has triggered widespread restrictions on travel to prevent its spread, disrupting the tourism and airline industries.

Myanmar has yet to report a confirmed case of the infection.



