Hand sanitiser sales shoot up 255% in Britain as virus spreads

LONDON: Sales of hand sanitiser in Britain have more than tripled as nervous customers sought to protect themselves from coronavirus, data showed Tuesday.

Hand sanitiser sales surged 255% in the four weeks to Feb 23 compared with the same period a year earlier, retail research company Kantar said in a statement.

Liquid soap sales increased 7% and household cleaning products leapt 10% over the same period, Kantar added.

“Given the media focus around the outbreak of Covid-19 in February, it’s unsurprising to see shoppers prudently protecting themselves from illness,” said Fraser McKevitt, Kantar’s head of retail and consumer insight.



