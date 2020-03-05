Asian nations pledge over US$38 bil to counter virus impact

SINGAPORE: Asian governments have opened up the fiscal spigots to fight the worldwide spread of the coronavirus outbreak.
More than US$38 billion in budget support has already been pledged or is under consideration to counter the virus’ impact, with governments adopting a mix of cash handouts, tax breaks and transfers.
Here’s a look at what’s been announced so far:
China
- Top leaders signalled a “more proactive” fiscal policy, alongside steps already taken by authorities to cushion the economy and support financial markets
- Among the upcoming measures: more targeted, phased tax cuts; increase in local government special bond quota; more fiscal transfers from central government to local virus-hit regions
Japan
- Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to take additional economic measures if needed
- Economic adviser to PM said the government should consider 5 trillion yen ($47 billion) in extra spending toward virus relief
South Korea
- 11.7 trillion won ($9.9 billion) was allocated in a special budget to aid medical response, businesses, households
- Tax breaks, rent subsidies announced Feb 28
Australia
- Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government is preparing to spend billions of Australian dollars to help businesses cope with the virus fallout
Indonesia
- A stimulus package of 10.3 trillion rupiah ($727 million) includes fiscal incentives, grants to local governments and a boost to social security funds
- A second, “bigger” tranche is being planned to help middle-income earners
Thailand
- More than 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) in special stimulus measures being considered, including soft loans, tax measures to boost stock market and cash handouts
- The spending would add to just-passed budget that’s expected to spur 640 billion baht in investment
Singapore
- S$6.4 billion ($4.6 billion) allocated in annual budget toward virus response, support for businesses and consumers
- Of that, S$800 million is dedicated spending to combat virus, the bulk of which will go to the Health Ministry
Hong Kong
- HK$120 billion ($15 billion) relief package announced in annual budget
- Includes HK$10,000 payment to each permanent resident 18 years or older
Malaysia
- 20 billion ringgit ($4.8 billion) allocated in a special stimulus package
- Spending will focus on aiding businesses, especially tourism. Package also includes lower minimum pension contribution, tax payment extension, infrastructure upgrades