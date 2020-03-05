Asian nations pledge over US$38 bil to counter virus impact

SINGAPORE: Asian governments have opened up the fiscal spigots to fight the worldwide spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

More than US$38 billion in budget support has already been pledged or is under consideration to counter the virus’ impact, with governments adopting a mix of cash handouts, tax breaks and transfers.

Here’s a look at what’s been announced so far:

China

Top leaders signalled a “more proactive” fiscal policy, alongside steps already taken by authorities to cushion the economy and support financial markets

Among the upcoming measures: more targeted, phased tax cuts; increase in local government special bond quota; more fiscal transfers from central government to local virus-hit regions

Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has pledged to take additional economic measures if needed

Economic adviser to PM said the government should consider 5 trillion yen ($47 billion) in extra spending toward virus relief

South Korea

11.7 trillion won ($9.9 billion) was allocated in a special budget to aid medical response, businesses, households

Tax breaks, rent subsidies announced Feb 28

Australia

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the government is preparing to spend billions of Australian dollars to help businesses cope with the virus fallout

Indonesia

A stimulus package of 10.3 trillion rupiah ($727 million) includes fiscal incentives, grants to local governments and a boost to social security funds

A second, “bigger” tranche is being planned to help middle-income earners

Thailand

More than 100 billion baht ($3.2 billion) in special stimulus measures being considered, including soft loans, tax measures to boost stock market and cash handouts

The spending would add to just-passed budget that’s expected to spur 640 billion baht in investment

Singapore

S$6.4 billion ($4.6 billion) allocated in annual budget toward virus response, support for businesses and consumers

Of that, S$800 million is dedicated spending to combat virus, the bulk of which will go to the Health Ministry

Hong Kong

HK$120 billion ($15 billion) relief package announced in annual budget

Includes HK$10,000 payment to each permanent resident 18 years or older

Malaysia

20 billion ringgit ($4.8 billion) allocated in a special stimulus package

Spending will focus on aiding businesses, especially tourism. Package also includes lower minimum pension contribution, tax payment extension, infrastructure upgrades



