Royal Caribbean may be reduced to junk by S&P

LONDON: S&P Global Ratings is taking aim at two cruise lines that have been battered by the coronavirus, as it may cut the ratings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd and Carnival Corp.

Each may be downgraded as the spreading virus batters the tourism industry, affecting everything from airlines to casinos.

Royal Caribbean may be cut to junk, while Carnival would join the lowest tier of investment grade.

As multiple cruise ships have been quarantined globally in an effort to contain the virus, investors have sold bonds or bought protection against default tied to debt of Royal Caribbean, as well as those of rivals Carnival Corp and Viking Cruises Ltd.

Royal Caribbean also withdrew its first-quarter and full-year forecasts Tuesday, and increased its credit capacity by US$550 million to boost liquidity.

“It is increasingly likely that the demand for cruises will remain weak even after the virus is contained,” S&P analysts Ariel Silverberg and Melissa Long said in a report.

The cost to protect Royal Caribbean’s debt against default for five years soared to the highest level since October 2008 on Monday, but retreated a bit Tuesday as the broader market rallied, according to ICE Data Services.

The company is still rated investment grade at Moody’s Investors Service, one step higher than S&P’s rating.

S&P’s action takes Royal Caribbean one step closer to becoming a fallen angel.

With two speculative-grade ratings, it’s US$1.5 billion of debt would leave the Bloomberg Barclays investment-grade index. Carnival is rated A3 by Moody’s, equivalent to S&P’s A- rating.



