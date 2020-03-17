Malaysia’s capital market to operate as usual, according to SC

KUALA LUMPUR: The capital market, a critical component of Malaysia’s financial sector, will operate as usual within normal trading hours, according to the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC).

In a statement today, the Commission said this will allow investors to make informed and timely decisions and execute the same, without impediment.

“All Exchanges will continue to operate in a fair and orderly manner, with all necessary regulatory oversight in place.

“The SC has, already in place, business continuity measures including backup sites, recovery facilities and alternative communications channels to identify, manage and mitigate potential and emerging risks,” its chairman Syed Zaid Albar said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin announced the 14-day Control Order Movement to curb the spread of the Covid-19 infection in Malaysia.

The SC said it will closely monitor all market related activities and the exchanges and capital market intermediaries to ensure they continue to facilitate transparent, efficient and effective capital market activities, including clearing, settlement and depository operations.

The SC and Bursa Malaysia have been proactively monitoring the national and global development of Covid-19 to assess its impact and will continue to evaluate and calibrate the scale of their responses in order to maintain market integrity.

