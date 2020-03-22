Trump forced to close his businesses due to virus’ economic fallout

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said the economic disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic are harming his family business as hotels around the world reel from a drop in travel.

Trump said Saturday during a press briefing in Washington that it would be good practice for his hotels and clubs to close to slow the spread of the virus.

“I wouldn’t say it’s thriving, when you decide to close down your hotels and your businesses,” the president said. “It’s hurting me, it’s hurting Hilton and it’s hurting all of the great hotel chains all over the world.”

Trump’s family business, which includes hotels, golf courses and resorts, has cut staff at hotels in New York and Washington and closed courses in Los Angeles and in the Miami area, the New York Times reported on Friday.

The Times of London reported that the Trump Doonbeg golf resort in County Clare, Ireland, closed its doors this week until at least early April.

Trump’s business isn’t alone. The virus outbreak is hammering the travel industry in the biggest shock since the Sept 11 terrorist attacks.

Hotel occupancy in the US fell 24% in the week that ended March 14 as travel shut down across the globe. Seattle and San Francisco saw occupancy rates dropping below 40%.

Trump told reporters he hasn’t spoken to anyone at his company about the virus.

“They basically follow the rules. When they say close them down in New York, we close them down, or wherever they may be,” he said.



