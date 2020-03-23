Oil drops toward 17-year low, hopes for Opec-Texas truce fade

LONDON: Oil kept falling toward the lowest level since 2003 as prospects for a deal between OPEC and Texas to limit production appeared to fade, while a US coronavirus rescue package ran into political delays.

Futures in London fell around 4%, while declines in West Texas Intermediate weren’t as severe after the April contract expired Friday.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton landed a rare invitation to attend Opec’s June meeting on Friday, but just hours later hopes for an agreement began to unravel as his call to curb output was criticised by regulators and drillers.

Democrats in the US Senate blocked a Republican economic recovery package of nearly US$2 trillion, describing it as too focused on corporations at the expense of workers.

A major package remains likely but could take additional time for the two parties to work out their differences. Asian stocks tumbled, while US equity futures dropped 5% and hit their down limit.

The chance that either Saudi Arabia or Russia will back down from their price war appears remote, with President Vladimir Putin unlikely to submit to what he sees as the kingdom’s oil blackmail, according to Kremlin watchers.

The brinkmanship is taking place against a rapidly darkening demand outlook with more nations going into lockdown to tackle the virus. Some traders see crude demand collapsing by as much as 10 to 20 million barrels a day.

“Oil could head to US$10 to US$15 a barrel very quickly” if Opec and Texas can’t reach an agreement on cutting production, said Stephen Innes, chief Asia market strategist at Axicorp Ltd.

“Any traders with the capacity to store oil are probably putting their hands up, looking at the contango.”

Brent for May settlement lost 4.1% to US$25.87 a barrel on the ICE Futures Europe Exchange as of 10.02am in Singapore after dropping to as low as US$24.68 earlier.

In a sign of the deteriorating demand outlook, the grade’s six-month timespread was more than US$8 a barrel in contango, the widest since 2009.

West Texas Intermediate for May delivery dropped 0.9% to US$22.42 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after falling to as low as US$20.80 earlier.

The April contract plummeted 29% last week, the most since 1991.



