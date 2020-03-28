Bank Rakyat posts net profit of RM1.15 bil in 2019

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Rakyat Group recorded a net profit of RM1.15 billion for the year ended December 2019 and a profit before tax and zakat of RM1.79 billion amid a challenging year.

The steady performance was achieved through a higher year-on-year net income of 3.26% due to growth in core operating income and a lower year-on-year funding cost of 1.62% following the cut in the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) in the second half of 2019.

Chief executive officer Rosman Mohamed said the good performance was also achieved via strong fundamentals and being focused on core activities as well as on-going initiatives on increasing current accounts and savings accounts (Casa).

He said the group’s total assets grew 2.6% to RM109.62 billion in 2019, with year-on-year growth mainly contributed by financing and advances of 2.8% to RM70.97 billion.

Return on Assets (ROA) during the year remained healthy at 1.7% , well above the domestic banking industry of 1.6%.

In 2019, its gross financing balance grew to RM72.42 billion, despite the intense competition, benefitting the diversification of portfolios, mainly from home, car and business financing.

Bank Rakyat financing grew 12.3% to RM6.65 billion compared with RM5.92 billion previously, while car financing was up 11.2% to RM3.08 billion.

In addition, business financing, especially the cooperative segment was 9% higher at RM2.42 billion from RM2.22 billion previously.

“As part of diversification on other portfolios, personal financing balance stood at RM55.53 billion, increasing moderately by 1.2% or RM0.65 billion, in line with the group’s long-term strategy to reduce overall dependency on personal financing,” he said.

Rosman said the group’s deposits stood at RM83.83 billion in 2019 from RM82.74 billion previously. while Casa balances improved significantly at 15.1% to RM6.60 billion for the year.

“Bank Rakyat will continue to focus on internal restructuring, especially to harness the potential of business exploration and operations to create long-term value for shareholders.

“Next, Bank Rakyat will implement six frameworks, namely Digitalisation, Best Customer Experience, Human Capital, Small and Medium Enterprise Value Creation Centre (SME), and Sustainability and Shariah Leadership, which will be key to realising BR25 (Bank Rakyat 2025) aspirations,” Rosman added.



