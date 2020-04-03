Oil prices surge as Opec calls Monday meeting

LONDON: The price of crude oil surged again Friday after Opec said it would talk to non-members, notably Russia, giving investors hope that they will stop a price war which has created market chaos along with crushed demand because of the coronavirus.

Global stock markets fell following another set of devastating American employment numbers, gloomy eurozone services data and news that the number of declared Covid-19 infections had hit one million worldwide.

The US economy shed 701,000 jobs in March amid the damage inflicted by the coronavirus shutdowns – several times the market’s consensus forecast, while the unemployment rate surged to 4.4%, the Labor Department reported Friday.

Likely to worsen

“The markets are digesting a larger-than-expected drop in March employment, which is likely to worsen on the heels of the past two weeks of spikes in jobless claims that approached the 10 million mark,” said analysts at the Charles Schwab brokerage.

Opec’s move meanwhile sparked fresh speculation of an oil production cut, one day after US President Donald Trump sparked a record crude price rally by hinting that Russia and Saudi Arabia planned to end their price war with a sharp reduction in output.

“There’s certainly a lot of optimism that a deal is going to be done” on the price war, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam told AFP.

According to a Russian source cited by the TASS agency, US officials have also been invited to take part in the meeting.

Friday’s oil price surge extended a dizzying recovery seen Thursday. Brent North Sea crude was up 13% at US$33.84 per barrel while West Texas Intermediate was up 8.3% at US$27.42.

In the runup to the upswing, oil prices had plunged this year as the market reeled from the effects of the new coronavirus pandemic, with WTI shedding around 65% of its value in the first quarter.

A price war, triggered last month by Saudi after Moscow refused to tighten oil supply to counteract the sharp drop in demand, added to the bloodbath.



