YPB names PM and finance minister as chairman, deputy

KUALA LUMPUR: Yayasan Pelaburan Bumiputra’s (YPB) board of trustees has appointed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin as its chairman and Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz as its deputy chairman effective April 14.

In a statement today, Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) said the board of trustees comprises four members, adding that Dr Zeti Aziz and Ambrin Buang would remain as members of the board.

PNB said that the YPB board of trustees and PNB’s board of directors welcome the new appointments and will work under their leadership and guidance to take PNB to the next level, as it strives to become a distinctive world class investment firm and continue to generate sustainable returns for its 14 million unit holders.



