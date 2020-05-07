Nintendo full-year net profit up 33.3% on brisk Switch demand

TOKYO: Japanese gaming giant Nintendo on Thursday reported a leap in annual sales and profits, fuelled by demand for its popular Switch console and titles, including the blockbuster “Animal Crossing”.

The firm said net profits rose 33.3% on-year to 258.6 billion yen for the fiscal year to March on sales of 1.3 trillion yen, up 9.0%.

“Nintendo Switch performed very well without losing momentum,” the firm said in a statement.

“Animal Crossing: New Horizons”, released in March, has sold 11.77 million units, which the firm said was the best debut ever for a Nintendo Switch title.

The Switch, launched in March 2017, has become a huge global seller, helped by innovative, family-friendly titles that have wowed critics and gamers alike.

But the company forecast smaller sales and profit for the current fiscal year as its Switch games have entered a “crucial” fourth year.

For the fiscal year to March 2021, net profit is projected at 200 billion yen, down 23% from the previous year, with annual sales seen at 1.2 trillion yen, down 8.3%.



