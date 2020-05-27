Axiata to pick one more 5G equipment supplier

PETALING JAYA: Axiata Group Bhd is expected to pick a second equipment supplier to roll out 5G services, Reuters reported.

The news agency said this had opened the doors for the likes of Ericsson to fight it out with dominant player Huawei.

Axiata is Malaysia’s third-biggest telecom operator by subscribers.

Huawei Technologies, the world’s top telecoms equipment maker, has been a long-time vendor for Axiata.

The fifth-generation (5G) technology services are slated to be introduced later this year.

Axiata may spend at least US$1 billion (RM4.36 billion) over the next three to five years on 5G.

“Generally, we like to have two vendors and in Malaysia, generally, it would be these two,” Axiata chief executive Jamaludin Ibrahim told Reuters on Saturday, referring to Huawei and Sweden’s Ericsson.

He said others such as Finland’s Nokia and China’s ZTE would also be invited to participate in a tender that would eventually decide the two suppliers.

Reuters said Jamaludin indicated Axiata was in talks with rivals to jointly deploy the services with one or two partners to cut costs. These parties were not identified.

