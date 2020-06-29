British supercar maker McLaren turns to Bahrain bank for help

DUBAI: British supercar manufacturer McLaren Group, which includes the Formula One team, has arranged a US$185.2 million financing facility with the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB), the Gulf bank said on Monday.

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the company hard, with sales plunging during a factory shutdown. It announced 1,200 redundancies in May.

“Final documentation has been signed and all the necessary approvals have been granted in relation to a … £150 million financing facility,” NBB said in a bourse statement.

Bahrain sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat Holding Co is the majority shareholder in McLaren Group, with a 56% stake.

Mumtalakat also holds a 44.06% stake in NBB while the government of Bahrain holds a 10.85% stake, Refinitiv data showed.



