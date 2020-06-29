No recovery for ringgit from last week’s downtrend

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit opened lower against the US dollar today in cautious mode as the greenback remained a strong, safe-haven currency amid fears of a second Covid-19 wave.

As at 9.08am, the ringgit was quoted at 4.2900/2970 against the US dollar from 4.2890/2930 at the close on Friday.

Ambank Research in a note today said the slide in the ringgit, which recently fell 0.29% to 4.291, was partly due to S&P Global Ratings’ revision of Malaysia’s economic outlook.

“The agency on Friday downgraded our domestic economic outlook to negative from stable, reflecting heightened risks of a further deterioration in its fiscal settings, related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We expect the ringgit to trade between our support level of 4.2730 and 4.2811 while our resistance is pinned at 4.2943 and 4.3014,” it added.

Meanwhile, the ringgit traded mostly higher against major benchmark currencies except for the euro.

It rose against the Singapore dollar to 3.0788/0849 from 3.0827/0865 and increased against the yen to 3.9985/0054 from 4.0114/0155 at the close on Friday.

The local note was higher against the British pound at 5.2986/3085 from 5.3124/3190 but fell against the euro to 4.8177/8268 from 4.8118/8167 previously.



