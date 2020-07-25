Apple to give staff paid time off to vote in US election

LOS ANGELES: Apple Inc told US employees they can take as many as four hours off with pay on Election Day to vote or volunteer at a polling place.

The policy applies to retail employees and hourly workers and is similar to moves made by other companies, including Twitter Inc and Uber Technologies Inc.

It was announced in a memo to Apple employees seen by Bloomberg News. Election Day is Nov 3.

“For retail team members and hourly workers across the company, if you’re scheduled to work this Election Day, we’ll be providing up to four hours of paid time off if you need it to get to the polls,” Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice-president of retail and people, told staff.

“If they choose, our teams can also use this time to volunteer as an election worker at one of your local polling stations.”

An Apple spokesman declined to comment.



