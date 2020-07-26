Japanese firm to let workers retire at age 80

TOKYO: Nojima Corp will allow employees to work until 80 years old, raising the age limit from 65 at present, partly because the Japanese electronic store-chain operator expects a labour shortage in the future, the Nikkei reported Sunday.

The new policy will apply to all Nojima workers, according to the report, which didn’t say where it got the information. The company believes the move will help it utilise senior staff’s knowledge and networks for longer, it said.

Japanese firms have been struggling with a shortage of workers as the country’s population ages and shrinks. Nojima will consider extending labour contracts for people who want to carry on working after they turn 80, the report said.

Japan’s government is set to introduce a policy that encourages companies to offer job opportunities to people up to the age of 70.



