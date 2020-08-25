Singapore is third largest importer of Malaysian palm oil in Asean

KUALA LUMPUR: Singapore emerged as the third largest importer of Malaysian palm oil products in Asean last year with an increase of 5.8% in volume from 650,411 tonnes to 688,457 tonnes.

Malaysian Palm Oil Board (MPOB) chairman Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub said the board was positive that Malaysia’s palm oil exports to neighbouring countries would continue to rise as the economies get back on track following the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The three main exports of Malaysian palm oil products to Singapore were palm oil (361,898 tonnes), oleochemical (150,625 tonnes) and finished palm oil products (136,488 tonnes),” he said in a statement today.

Jazlan today received a courtesy call from Singapore Deputy High Commissioner to Malaysia Loy Hui Chien at his office.

MPOB director-general Ahmad Parveez Ghulam Kadir also attended the meeting, which, among others, discussed the Malaysian palm oil sustainability and ways to increase export of the commodity to Singapore in the future.

For the January-June 2020 period, Jazlan said the value of Malaysian palm oil export to Singapore rose 9% to 357,542 tonnes from 327,942 tonnes, worth RM1.18 billion.

He said the export also helped the palm oil industry achieve the government’s target of the commodity contributing RM70 billion to the country’s gross domestic product, compared with RM64.84 billion last year.



