MAS to enhance bank access to dollar funding to improve liquidity

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s financial regulator said it will introduce measures to enhance banks’ access to local and US dollar funding to protect the city state’s financial sector against the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

From Sept 28, the new facility will provide banks and financial firms an additional channel to borrow Singapore dollar funds at longer tenors and will allow lenders to use more forms of collateral, the Monetary Authority of Singapore said in a statement on Thursday.

The regulator will also raise the asset encumbrance limit for locally-incorporated banks to 10% of total assets from 4%, it said.

While banks “maintain health liquidity buffers, MAS is introducing this facility preemptively to provide greater certainty of access to central bank liquidity,” it said in the statement. “This will help contain any liquidity strains before they pose a serious challenge.”

Like their global peers, Singapore’s lenders are bracing for a wave of soured debts as the coronavirus crisis hammers the economy. Authorities are using both fiscal and monetary tools to provide support against a record recession that came with the global pandemic.

No credit crunch

Still, there are no signs of a credit crunch given deposits are rising at banks in Singapore, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Diksha Gera.

Total deposits in local dollars and foreign currencies rose 13% to S$1.47 trillion in July from a year earlier, according to MAS data tracked by Bloomberg.

“This seems to be a pre-emptive measure, as fiscal stimulus/support can’t be bottomless, and economic headwinds could intensify,” Gera said.

The local dollar facility will offer funds with one-month and three-month tenors. Banks will be able to obtain US dollars by pledging a wider pool of cash and marketable securities.

Three-month dollar borrowing costs for Singapore banks using foreign-exchange swaps were 0.27%, compared with 0.25% for the similar-tenor London interbank offered rate, according to Bloomberg data. This spread was almost the same at the start of March.

Swap facility



In July, the MAS extended a US$60 billion swap facility with the US Federal Reserve until March 2021, saying it would ensure that funding to banks remains ample so that they can maintain the flow of credit to businesses and individuals in Singapore and the region amid the pandemic.

That facility has provided US$22 billion to banks since its launch in March, it said at the time.

Under the new measures, so-called domestic systemically important banks, which are incorporated in Singapore, will be able to pledge eligible residential property loans as collateral in the MAS facility in return for local dollars.

As well as three Singaporean banks, the local units of Citigroup Inc, Malayan Banking Bhd, Standard Chartered Plc and HSBC Holdings Plc will also be eligible for the local dollar facility.



