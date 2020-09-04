AirAsia X sued for RM95.4mil aircraft lease dues

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian long haul carrier AirAsia X said today aircraft leasing company BOC Aviation has filed a claim against the company for US$23 million (RM95.4 million) in outstanding dues.

AirAsia X said it has leased four planes from BOC Aviation.

The suit was filed at the High Court of England.

The budget airline said BOC Aviation has alleged a breach of AirAsia X’s lease agreement and its obligations under four guarantees dated December 2018.

The AirAsia X board is reviewing the documents and will seek legal advice, the airline said.

AirAsia X has taken a hit to its finances due to travel restrictions triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, it said it needed creditors’ support to ride out the crisis and was seeking payment deferrals and concessions from suppliers, lessors and lenders.

The airline operated 16 scheduled flights in April-June carrying 2,291 passengers, compared with 4,824 flights and around 1.45 million passengers a year ago.

Its parent company, AirAsia Group, is also looking to raise capital.



