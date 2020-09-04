Ringgit retreats against US dollar at opening

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit retreated against the US dollar today as the greenback strengthened after a better than expected report on jobless claims, dealers said.

At 9am, the local currency was quoted at 4.1430/1480 against the greenback from yesterday’s close of 4.1420/1450.

Bank Islam Chief Economist Mohd Afzanizam Abdul Rashid said the US reported better than expected unemployment data as claims fell to 881,000 compared with the 950,000 as estimated by the consensus.

“We expect some correction in the ringgit today given the rise in the greenback with the US dollar index (DXY) up by 0.05% to 92.79.

“The market would also see some profit-taking activities set in as the ringgit has gained quite considerably,” he told Bernama.

Meanwhile, AxiCorp chief global market strategist Stephen Innes said there is a tinge of risk-off in the air triggered by the US tech sector’s sell-off.

He said the dollar is trading in risk-off mode these days, and it is more about idiosyncratic divergences in the currency markets.

“In that regard, the ringgit passes the eye candy test as yields look attractive, and coronavirus resurgence remains low, which should encourage more service sector reopening.

“I expect a range trade mentality to dominate ahead of the US Non-Farm Payroll report to be released later today,” he added.

The ringgit was also traded lower against other major currencies.

It went down against the Singapore dollar to 3.0363/0404 from yesterday’s 3.0351/0380 and was lower against the yen at 3.9037/9088 from 3.8929/8968.

The ringgit depreciated against the British pound to 5.5027/5098 from 5.4981/5037 yesterday and fell against the euro to 4.9115/9187 from 4.8967/9015.



