Tesla reports 43% jump in 3Q car deliveries

NEW YORK: Tesla delivered 139,300 autos in the third quarter, topping analyst estimates, according to figures released Friday by the electric car company.

Deliveries, a proxy for car sales at Elon Musk’s high-flying company, marked an increase of 43% from the year-ago period following the production ramp-up of the Model 3 vehicle.

Tesla produced 128,044 of Model 3, an increase of 60% from the year-ago level. Overall production was 145,036.

Ford also reported better-than-expected sales, saying it sold 551,796 vehicles in the third quarter, down 4.9% from the 2019 period and better than the 8% fall that had been projected by Cox Automotive.

Ford pointed to strong demand for its F-series pickup trucks and other larger vehicles.

Automakers have seen surprisingly strong demand for vehicles, fuelled by low-interest rates and a trend among wealthier consumers shifting funds from vacation and other discretionary items to autos.

But analysts say there are risks to the partial auto industry recovery. These include a limited inventory of vehicles and economic weakness with Washington’s failure thus far to enact another round of stimulus to support households hit by the pandemic.

Shares of Tesla fell 2.6% to US$436.20 in morning trading, while Ford dipped 0.2% to US$6.74.



