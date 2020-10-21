UK borrows record £208.5 bil in first half of 2020/21

LONDON: Britain’s government borrowed £36.101 billion last month, above the £33.55 billion forecast in a Reuters poll, taking borrowing in the first half of the financial year to a record £208.5 billion, official data showed on Wednesday.

Separately, the Office for National Statistics said annual consumer price inflation rose to 0.5% in September from 0.2% in August, when it had been reduced by a temporary scheme to promote dining in restaurants.

Economists polled by Reuters had on average predicted a rise in inflation to 0.5%.



