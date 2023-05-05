Malaysian equities closed broadly lower while KLCI edges up in a shortened trading week.

KUALA LUMPUR: The shortened trading week has led Malaysian equities to close broadly lower today with selling mainly on technology and industrial products and services counters.

At 5pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) however closed 0.35%, or 5.05 points higher to 1,431.04 from Wednesday’s close of 1,425.99.

The benchmark index opened 2.38 points lower at 1,423.61 and moved between 1,421.78 and 1,431.15 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was negative with decliners outpacing gainers 487 to 332, while 411 counters were unchanged, 1,001 untraded and 11 others suspended.

Turnover eased to 2.57 billion units valued at RM1.42 billion, from 3.48 billion units worth RM1.57 billion on Wednesday.

The market was closed yesterday in conjunction with Wesak day.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the uptick in the FBM KLCI was due to buying interest in selected heavyweights.

They include Public Bank which rose 2.55% or 10 sen to RM4.01, followed by Petronas Dagangan which added 44 sen to RM22.80 and Maxis which gained 7 sen to RM4.59.

He noted that key regional indices trended mostly lower following a negative cue from Wall Street overnight due to concerns about the US banking sector, which is under pressure from interest rate hikes.

Meanwhile, of the other heavyweights, Maybank ticked up 3 sen to RM8.75, Petronas Chemicals slid 18 sen to RM7.06, CIMB increased 6 sen to RM5.13, CelcomDigi eased 4 sen to RM4.40, Tenaga was flat at RM8.98, and IHH Healthcare improved 6 sen to RM5.86.

Among the most actives, Jade Marvel, Revenue Group, Vinvest and Hong Seng fell 1 sen each to 27 sen, 34 sen, 20 sen, and 12 sen, while Bahvest rose 2 sen to 23.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index gained 10.13 of a point to 10,458.25, the FBMT 100 Index increased 13.71 points to 10,153.83 but the FBM Emas Shariah Index erased 27.75 points to 10,758.73.

The FBM ACE Index was 0.30 points lower at 5,213.00 and the FBM 70 Index dipped 73.58 points to 13,481.53.

Sector-wise, the industrial products and services index edged down 1.96 points to 169.49, the energy index eased 5.24 points to 828.24, but the plantation index recovered 7.18 points to 6,833.79 and the financial services index leapt 119.94 points to 15,708.73.

The Main Market volume decreased to 1.72 billion units valued at RM1.15 billion, from 2.44 billion units worth RM1.39 billion on Wednesday.

Warrant turnover widened to 314.75 million units worth RM66.16 million, against 290.19 million units valued at RM48.60 million previously.

The ACE Market volume narrowed to 534.18 million shares valued at RM203.19 million versus 741.52 million shares worth RM216.13 million on Wednesday.

Consumer products and services counters accounted for 228.43 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (513.78 million); construction (97.03 million); technology (303.18 million); SPAC (nil), financial services (72.86 million); property (153.49 million); plantation (19.55 million); REITs (4.93 million), closed/fund (42,100); energy (166.29 million); healthcare (50.53 million); telecommunications and media (55.31 million); transportation and logistics (29.63 million); and utilities (21.65 million).

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia has in a statement announced the transfer of the securities of SDS Group Bhd from the ACE Market to the Main Market under the consumer products & services sector from May 8 at 9am.