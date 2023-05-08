Transactions were halted again after a one-hour pause earlier in the day.

HONG KONG: Cryptocurrency exchange Binance halted bitcoin withdrawals on Monday for the second time in a day, citing large volumes.

“Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen (bitcoin) withdrawals as soon as possible,” the company said in a tweet. It said withdrawals were closed temporarily “due to the large volume of pending transactions.”

Earlier in the day it had paused withdrawals for about an hour.

In March, Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange suspended deposits and withdrawals citing tech issues. Bitcoin was down about 1% to US$28,191, its lowest in nearly a week.