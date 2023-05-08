He takes over from Rossana Annizah Ahmad Rashid whose three-year contract as chairman ended in January.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) will now be helmed by its deputy chairman Sakeri Kadir following the departure of its chairman Rossana Annizah Ahmad Rashid.

The savings bank said in a statement today Rossana completed her three-year contract on Jan 31.

“BSN records its highest appreciation to Rossana Annizah for her contribution, service and commitment in carrying out her duty throughout the service period,” the bank said.

It said Rossana had played a role in the bank’s digital transformation as well as strengthened BSN’s direction to continue implementing its mandate and five-year business plan.

It added that she has held various management positions while serving at RHB Bank Bhd, TIME dotCom Bhd, Maxis Bhd and Citibank Malaysia.