The US inflation rate has moderated to 4.9% y-o-y in April, lower than the estimated 5%.

KUALA LUMPUR: The slowing inflation growth in the United States has driven the ringgit up as the greenback weakened, said an analyst.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid said the US inflation rate moderated to 4.9% year-on-year in April, lower compared to consensus estimates of 5%.

Meanwhile, the core inflation rate stood at 5.5% matching the consensus forecast.

“Generally speaking, the US inflation rate has been progressively lower after reaching 9.1% in June last year, suggesting the restrictive monetary policy stance by the US Federal Reserve (Fed) has led to lower inflation although (it is) still above the 2% target.

“As such, the chance of a pause in the Fed Fund Rate is rising, leading to a weaker dollar. Hence, the ringgit might appreciate against the greenback today,” he told Bernama.

The ringgit snapped its three-day losing streak to open higher against the US dollar in the early session today as the greenback softened following a lower-than-expected United States April consumer price index (CPI) data released last night.

At 9am, the local note rose to 4.4470/4505 versus the US dollar from Wednesday’s closing rate of 4.4565/4605.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies.

It depreciated against the euro to 4.8877/8915 from 4.8830/8874 at Wednesday’s close and went down against the Japanese yen to 3.3162/3190 from 3.2962/2994 yesterday but was higher vis-a-vis the British pound at 5.6188/6232 versus 5.6254/6305 previously.

At the same time, the local note traded mixed against Asean currencies.

It improved vis-a-vis the Thai baht to 13.2331/2495 from 13.2354/2528 and gained versus the Indonesian rupiah to 301.8/302.2 from 302.4/302.8 yesterday.

However, the local note slipped to 3.3588/3619 against the Singapore dollar compared with 3.3563/3596 yesterday and was flat against the Philippine pesos to 8.00/8.01 from 8.00/8.01 previously.