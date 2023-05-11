Total advertising revenue fell 10% in the first quarter, with a 12% drop expected in the second.

LONDON: British broadcaster ITV said total advertising revenue (TAR) in the first three months of the year was down 10%, as expected, as it stuck to its longer-term targets and said its new streaming service ITVX was performing well.

The company said the advertising outlook was “challenging as expected given the current macroeconomic environment”, as it forecast a 12% drop in TAR in the second quarter.

However its hit reality show “Love Island” and the Rugby World Cup were set to draw large broadcast and streaming audiences in the third quarter, it said on Thursday.