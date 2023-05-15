Benchmark index opens marginally higher on the stock market but a stronger greenback leaves the ringgit trailing.

KUALA LUMPUR: Bargain hunting by investors gave Bursa Malaysia a good start to the week, but a moderating global inflation last week added pressure on the ringgit.

Despite the weak sentiment, caused largely by external factors, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) crept up marginally to 1,423.36 pointes from last Friday’s close of 1,422.92 points five minutes after the opening bell.

However, more counters saw losses than gains. Of the other counters that saw some activity, 250 were unchanged. There was no activity on another 1,727 counters while 28 others were suspended.

The turnover stood at 128.74 million units worth RM48.69 million.

On the foreign exchange market, the ringgit began the day at 4.4920/4.4970 against a strengthening US dollar, down from last Friday’s close of 4.4765/4.4835.