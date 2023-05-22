The aircraft offers an additional payload capacity of over 27.5 tonnes of cargo per flight.

PETALING JAYA: Raya Airways Sdn Bhd has today announced that it has taken delivery of a leased Airbus A321 passenger-to-freighter aircraft (A321P2F), the first of its kind in Southeast Asia.

In a statement today, the regional air cargo operator said the aircraft will allow it to cater to a wider customer base, expand its network reach and improve its cargo handling capacity.

The A321P2F aircraft offers the carrier an additional payload capacity of over 27.5 tonnes of cargo per flight and a range of 3,778km on maximum payload.

The freighter aircraft is leased from ST Engineering’s joint-venture company, Juniper Aviation Investments, while the conversion was carried out by Elbe Flugzeugwerke, a joint venture between ST Engineering and Airbus.

With this addition, Raya’s total fleet size has now expanded to six. The carrier is embarking on a mission to fortify its network and flight frequency.

Last year, it increased the frequencies of flights to and from Nanning, China (four to 11 weekly), Singapore (four to nine weekly), and Jakarta (five to seven weekly).

It has also expanded its market to Vietnam and introduced weekly flights to Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi in that country.

Managing director Najib Ishak said the group is embracing a new age of sustainable air freight transportation with the introduction of the fuel-efficient aircraft.

“We are delighted that the A321P2F provides optimal economic efficiency, cargo capacity, and performance in the single-aisle freighter segment, allowing us to broaden our market reach and customer base, aligned with our strategic growth plans to deepen our presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The arrival of this aircraft signifies our commitment to providing efficient, sustainable and reliable air transportation solutions to our customers,” he said in a statement today.