Investors may focus on counters with bright outlook amid the earnings reporting season, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Ongoing uncertainties over the US debt ceiling talks continued to stoke worries in the local and regional markets.

“Nevertheless, bargain-hunting activities may emerge in counters with a brighter outlook amidst the ongoing earnings reporting season,” Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said in a note today.

“As for commodities, Brent crude oil traded above US$78 (RM360.09) per barrel, while crude palm oil price hovered above RM3,400 per tonne. Meanwhile, gold traded above US$1,950 (RM9,002.17) per ounce,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia opened slightly higher this morning, supported by fresh buying in selected heavyweights as lower prices after recent losses in certain counters drew investors’ interest.

At 9.15am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI increased by 0.96 of-a-point to 1,410.58 from 1,409.62 at yesterday’s close.

The barometer index opened 0.68 points weaker at 1,408.94.

However, the broader market saw decliners surpassing advancers 205 to 123, while 252 counters were unchanged, 1,678 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 201.88 million units worth RM71.13 million.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank increased 5 sen to RM8.61, Petronas Chemicals added 6 sen to RM7.01, Tenaga Nasional rose 5 sen to RM9.57 and CIMB Group gained 2 sen to RM5.00, while Public Bank was flat at RM3.92.

As for the active counters, Parkson Holdings grew 2.5 sen to 17.5 sen, Iris Corporation ticked up 1 sen to 11.5 sen, while Bahvest Resources, Tanco Holdings and Kanger International inched up 0.5 sen each to 19.5 sen, 55.5 sen and 3.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index expanded 4.40 points to 10,344.88 and the FBMT 100 Index improved by 4.86 points to 10,048.55, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index shed 6.35 points to 10,710.44, the FBM 70 Index slid 1.75 points to 13,507.51 and the FBM ACE Index slipped 4.23 points to 4,943.57.

Sector-wise, the industrial products and services index added 0.34 of-a-point to 164.34 and the financial services index earned 36.35 points to 15,385.68, while the plantation index reduced 47.02 points to 6,889.65 and the energy index contracted 2.07 points to 828.07.