PETALING JAYA: MYAirline Sdn Bhd has signed six memoranda of understanding (MoU) amounting to RM2.7 billion at the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace exhibition (LIMA ‘23) today.

The amount, the largest so far at LIMA ‘23, entails the extension of the airline’s existing Airbus A320 comprehensive component support programme with SIA Engineering Company.

The MoU includes wheel and brake services that will cover pooling, as well as repair and overhaul of wheels and brakes for the MYAirline fleet.

The carrier has also secured leasing agreements with several renowned aircraft lessors – including Aircastle, Avolon, Genesis, and SMBC Aviation Capital – resulting in a total of 17 aircraft by the end of 2023, valued at a total of US$450 million (RM2.1 billion).

MYAirline CEO Rayner Teo said these partnerships not only reflect the vision for growth but also underscore the group’s commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experience and operational excellence.

“With just six months of operations, MYAirline is poised for an exciting future and we look forward to serving more passengers and sharing more initiatives in the days to come.

“This is our first time participating in LIMA ’23 and we are still not even six months old. A lot of work is going on in terms of generating awareness and that is one of the reasons we are here so that more people know about MYAirline,” he told Bernama.

As MYAirline expands its international footprint, Teo said the airline would be looking at the Singapore, Phuket, Indonesia and Vietnam markets following its recent foray into Bangkok.

Additionally, the airline also announced a groundbreaking joint venture with Menzies Aviation that will establish MYMenzies as one of the largest ground-handling service providers in Malaysia.

The MYMenzies joint venture will operate under the Menzies Aviation brand with MYAirline holding the majority of the shareholding.