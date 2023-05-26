The group’s net profit rose 154% to RM4.05 million from a net loss of RM7.44 million a year ago.

PETALING JAYA: Property group Berjaya Land Berhad has returned to the black in its third quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q3 FY2023) with a net profit of RM4.05 million from a net loss of RM 7.44 million a year ago, a 154% increase.

Its revenue had also increased to RM 1.93 billion from a prior RM1.91 billion in Q3 FY2022, just a 1% increase.

Earnings per share came in at 0.08 sen per share, compared to a loss per share of 0.15 sen a year earlier.

In its filing with Bursa Malaysia, the group attributed the improved quarterly revenue to higher overall occupancy and average room rates reported by the hotels and resorts business segment during the reported period.

Another factor was higher property progress billings reported by its property development and investment arm from its project – such as The Tropika and Bukit Jalil – and higher revenue arising from the disposal of several parcels of land.

This, it said, offset the lower earnings reported by its gaming business segment operated by STM Lottery Sdn Bhd which reported a drop in revenue of 11%, due to lower number of draws conducted in the reported period.

“In addition, the higher revenue reported in the previous year’s corresponding quarter was attributable to the Toto Supreme 6/58 lotto game reaching a record accumulated jackpot prize,” the group’s filing said.

Looking ahead, the group expected Malaysia’s economic growth to moderate in 2023, underpinned by strong domestic demand and moderation of average inflation rate despite global economic uncertainties.

“The performance of the business segments of Berjaya Land is expected to improve on the back of strong consumer spending, rebound of tourism activities and better-than-expected labour market conditions.

“Berjaya Land will monitor the prevailing global and local political development in the countries where the group has business operations,” it added.

The company said it is cautiously optimistic that the performance of its business operations for the remaining quarter of the financial year ending June 30, 2023 will be satisfactory.

As at 10.37am, BLand’s share price is down 1 sen or 1.92% at 26 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM 1.25 billion.