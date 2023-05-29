Investors to also monitor US non-farm payroll data this week, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: The ringgit weakened against the US dollar in the early session today amid the ongoing United States debt ceiling impasse.

Bank Muamalat Malaysia Bhd chief economist Afzanizam Rashid, however, said that there has been positive indications that US President Joe Biden and the House of Representatives speaker Kevin McCarthy would reach an agreement on Wednesday.

On Friday, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen also announced that the deadline for the debt limit expiry date had been extended to June 5.

“Market participants would remain guarded until the agreement on the debt ceiling has been achieved on Wednesday. The non-farm payroll which will be released on Friday would also be closely monitored,” he said.

At 9.01am, the local note fell to 4.6160/6205 versus the greenback compared with Friday’s closing of 4.5970/6035.

In the meantime, the ringgit was traded mostly lower against a basket of major currencies, except against the Japanese yen where it rose to 3.2791/2825 from 3.2918/2967 at Friday’s closing.

The ringgit declined against the euro to 4.9474/9523 from 4.9340/9409 and eased versus the British pound to 5.6975/7031 from 5.6819/6899 previously.

The local note was also traded mostly lower against other Asean currencies.

The ringgit rose slightly against the Thai baht at 13.2510/2697 from 13.2539/2784 but slipped against the Singapore dollar at 3.414/4150 from Friday’s 3.4012/4062.

It declined against the Indonesian rupiah to 308.6/309.1 from 307.3/307.9 and depreciated against the Philippine peso at 8.26/8.28 from 8.24/8.25