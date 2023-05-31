Revenue surged over 200% to RM2.53 billion in the first quarter from RM811.7 million previously.

PETALING JAYA: Capital A Bhd’s net profit climbed to RM57 million for the first quarter ended March 31 (Q1 FY2023), marking a turnaround from the net loss of RM903.8 million in the same period last year.

Revenue surged over 200% to RM2.53 billion from RM811.74 million previously, the group said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

Capital A said the increase in revenue was mainly attributed to strong demand from both domestic and international travel, in tandem with the relaxation of travel and entry requirements.

“In the first quarter, 81% of the group’s revenue was attributed to the aviation segment, 5% of revenue was derived from the logistics business, 9% from digital and other businesses, and the remaining 4% was contributed by the engineering business,” it said.

The group also recorded a share of profit of RM13.6 million from associates and foreign exchange gain of RM44.8 million due to the appreciation of local currencies against the US dollar during the quarter.

Its RM903.8 million net loss a year ago was attributed to higher operation costs on fuel and maintenance, as well as a share of loss of RM143.1 million from an associate, following the completion of the restructuring and recapitalisation plan of the associate.

Super revenue from mobile platforms

The group’s mobile platforms also raked in more revenue this year. Super App revenue grew by 174% to RM158 million from RM57.7 million during the same quarter last year, whilst BigPay revenue grew 79% to RM10 million.

The SuperApp encompasses an online travel agency service as well as an e-hailing service.

At 88%, AirAsia Malaysia’s quarterly load factor improved by one percentage point from Q4 2022.

This was driven by the 19% increase in international capacity boosted by the extended Lunar New Year holiday in Kuala Lumpur.

AirAsia Thailand recorded the highest quarterly load factor of 92%. Notably, China’s routes achieved an impressive load factor of 90%.

“International travel remains the primary catalyst for our aviation business. The swift aircraft restoration efforts continue to enable us to add capacity in a timely manner and benefit from the favourable high yield environment,” said Capital A.

The group targets to reactivate all its aircraft by the end of the third quarter this year.

Capital A’s share price closed 1.89% or 1.5 sen lower at 78 sen, giving it a market capitalisation of RM3.25 billion.