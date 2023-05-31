The state recorded a three-fold increase in approved investments from RM3.2 billion last year.

PETALING JAYA: Johor has recorded approved investments worth RM10.6 billion for the first quarter of this year (Q1 2023), said menteri besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi.

The three-fold increase compared to RM3.2 billion recorded in the same quarter last year was a commendable achievement for the Johor people.

“God-willing, the state government is confident that Johor is on track to repeat the achievement of 2022, which was being the state that recorded the highest investment value in the country amounting to RM70.6 billion.

“The confidence of investors in choosing Johor as their preferred destination will enable the realisation of our aspiration to transform Johor into a developed state by 2030, God-willing,” he said in a post on Facebook yesterday.

Onn, who is also Machap state assemblyman, expressed his gratitude to all relevant parties and agencies – including state investment, trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Lee Ting Han – and urged them to continue working to replicate last year’s success.

During an official visit to Singapore in February, Onn had said that Johor has the potential to draw investments of around RM10 billion to RM15 billion from several international companies based in the republic.

The menteri besar envisioned that the investments will bring prosperity to Johor through thousands of high-income jobs, economic spillovers and developments.

He added that the state government was committed to becoming the facilitator – by offering utilities, infrastructure and tax incentives – to create a more investor-friendly environment for firms.