Earnings came in within analysts’ expectations as passenger traffic rebounds in Malaysia and Turkey.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) bounced back in the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 (Q1 FY2023) with a net profit of RM58 million from a net loss of RM104 million in the same period last year.

Quarterly revenue surged 81% to RM1.03 billion from RM570.85 million a year earlier, mainly underpinned by stronger contributions from airport operations alongside an exceptional rebound in passenger traffic in Malaysia and Turkey.

Earnings came in within analysts’ expectations, at around 20% of consensus estimates for the group’s full year forecast.

Passenger throughput saw an 82% increase y-o-y to 26.8 million, which makes up around 80% of the group’s pre-Covid volume.

Kenanga Investment Bank analyst Raymond Choo said he expected “earnings momentum to escalate” in the remaining quarters as air travel continues to normalise.

“Specifically, passenger throughput in Malaysia rose (125.3%) to 18.7 million compared to 8.3 million in Q1 FY2022. Similarly, in Turkey, passenger throughput rose 27%,” he said.

According to Tourism Malaysia, tourist arrivals in Malaysia is expected to jump 60% to 16 million in CY2023 from an estimated 10 million a year ago.

“In 2024, we project tourist arrivals to jump further by 24% to 20 million, compared to the pre-pandemic level of 26 million,” said Choo.

Kenanga maintained their market perform call on the counter, with a target price of RM7.

AmInvestment Bank analyst Lucas Tan warned the group’s near-term rerating factor remains the impending finalisation of the cost-based regulated asset base (RAB) framework which provides long-term earnings visibility.

“Meanwhile, potential airport expansions in Malaysia, the development of KLIA Aeropolis and Subang Airport Regeneration Plan are expected to further propel the group’s growth momentum over the longer term,” he added.

AmInvest maintained a ‘hold’ call on the counter, with a fair value of RM7.81.

At the close of trade, MAHB’s share price was down 1.14% or 8 sen to RM6.91, giving it a market capitalisation of RM11.53 billion.