The new CEO has accumulated over 25 years of experience in banking and capital markets.

PETALING JAYA: Affin Bank Bhd has appointed Nurjesmi Nashir as the CEO of Affin Hwang Investment Bank Bhd, effective today.

Affin stated that Nurjesmi brings with him a wealth of experience in the banking industry and capital markets, accumulating an impressive 25 years of expertise.

Before joining Affin Hwang, Nurjesmi held the position of executive director and head of global corporate banking at JPMorgan Chase Bank Bhd.

Nurjesmi holds a bachelor’s degree in finance from Syracuse University in New York.

He initiated his career in the brokerage field as an equities analyst at Maybank Securities and subsequently transitioned to Arab Malaysian Securities, where he served from 1994 to 1996.

In 1996, Nurjesmi joined Citibank Bhd, initially working in the small and medium enterprises division before venturing into various roles within corporate banking.

His professional growth led him to assume the position of Citibank’s public sector head, overseeing a substantial portfolio consisting mainly of government-linked companies until 2013.

Affin Bank expressed confidence in Nurjesmi’s appointment, emphasising his strategic role in leading Affin Hwang’s expansion plans.

The group anticipates his leadership to build upon the bank’s accomplishments and to consistently deliver exceptional performance for its clients.