Acquisition marks company’s confidence in Malaysia’s vibrant semiconductor and machinery industry, says Mida CEO.

PETALING JAYA: Japan-based machinery manufacturer CKD Corporation has completed the land and building acquisition for its new plant in Kulim Hi-Tech Park, Kedah.

The company has also succeeded in obtaining a manufacturing licence from the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida).

In a joint statement today, Mida and CKD said the plant will strengthen the company’s production system for equipment products in the Asean region, allowing it to meet expanding demand in the manufacturing industry, including growth markets, and respond to customer needs with high responsiveness.

Mida CEO Arham Rahman said CKD’s acquisition of the 80,000sqm plant is a testament to their confidence in Malaysia’s vibrant semiconductor and machinery ecosystem.

“Our country boasts a robust value chain with key players across equipment supplies, assembly, and engineering support services.

“Combined with an exceptional talent pool capable of supporting high-profile business ventures, the company’s presence in Malaysia will make a lasting impact, ushering in technological advancements and cementing our position as a top investment destination,” he said.

Arham said Mida is fully committed to supporting CKD’s business expansion and creating an environment conducive to pioneering achievements.

CKD chairman and CEO Kazunori Kajimoto said the plant would serve as the company’s main production base in the Asean region and hoped that the company will contribute to the development of Malaysia’s industry.