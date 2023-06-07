Aircraft found to have a non-conforming condition, will be reworked prior to delivery, says the company.

NEW YORK: US aeroplane maker Boeing has identified a new defect in its long-haul 787 Dreamliner jet today, reported German news agency dpa.

Boeing is investigating a number of aircraft that have not yet been delivered to customers and may require rework before delivery, the company said today.

“We are inspecting the 787s in our inventory for a non-conforming condition related to a fitting on the horizontal stabiliser.

“Airplanes found to have a non-conforming condition will be reworked prior to ticket and delivery,” said Boeing in a statement.

The aviation giant said the problems were not “an immediate safety of flight issue and the in-service fleet may continue to operate”, adding that the issue would likely not change its delivery target for the year.

Boeing’s shares fell by 2% in the meantime.

The Dreamliner – one of Boeing’s most important aircraft models – has repeatedly caused problems in recent years.

Due to various production defects, the aircraft was not allowed to be delivered to customers from May 2021 to August 2022.

In February 2023, Boeing had to halt deliveries again for a few weeks. At the time of the last recertification, the US Federal Aviation Administration announced that in the future it would inspect each 787 produced individually.