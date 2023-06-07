Benchmark index may trend between 1,380 and 1,390 today, says analyst.

KUALA LUMPUR: Trading on Bursa Malaysia is projected to remain subdued as market sentiment remains cautious amid prevailing political scenarios, said an analyst.

Rakuten Trade Sdn Bhd equity research vice-president Thong Pak Leng said the benchmark index is expected to trend between the 1,380 and 1,390 range today.

Thong also recommends investors to look at banking stocks following a spate of solid results for the first quarter of 2023 and the financial index currently trading at a six-month low.

In contrast to Bursa, Thong pointed out that Wall Street closed modestly firmer overnight with all three major indices currently hovering at a nine-month high.

Bursa opened lower today as cautious investors await inflation data in the US and the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on interest rates next week.

At 9.05am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI fell 1.33 points to 1,381.84 from 1,383.17 at Tuesday’s close.

The key index opened 1.17 points easier at 1,382.00.

The broader market was negative with decliners surpassing advancers 134 to 114, while 213 counters were unchanged, 1,783 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover was 149.63 million units worth RM58.56 million.

Among the heavyweight stocks, Maybank and Public Bank added 2 sen to RM8.60 and RM3.83, respectively. Tenaga Nasional eased 1 sen to RM9.29, Petronas Chemicals shed 10 sen to RM6.42 and CIMB trimmed 2 sen to RM4.86.

Of the actives, Classita inched up 0.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Revenue Group grew by 2 sen to 31 sen and Meta Bright trimmed 0.5 sen to 17 sen, while Leform was flat at 22 sen.

On the index board, the FBMT 100 Index declined 6.48 points to 9,888.84, the FBM Emas Shariah Index slid 16.71 points to 10,564.52 and the FBM ACE Index lost 5.20 points to 5,034.21.

The FBM Emas Index decreased by 6.06 points to 10,190.73 and the FBM 70 Index went up by 3.77 points to 13,479.79.

Sector-wise, the industrial products and services index dipped by 0.18 of-a-point to 159.60 and the plantation index dropped by 7.39 points to 6,704.04. The financial services index advanced 17.79 points to 15,109.58 and the energy index pushed up 0.03 of-a-point to 790.46.