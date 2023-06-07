He will oversee all of the group’s operational aspects and focus on supply chain management, customer service.

PETALING JAYA: KPJ Healthcare Bhd has appointed Farid Salim as its new chief operating officer (COO), effective June 3, 2023.

KPJ Healthcare in a statement today said Farid will oversee all operational aspects of the group in his new role as COO, placing a strong emphasis on supply chain management and customer service.

“Additionally, he will lead the end-to-end management of the group’s hospital operations and clinical (businesses).

“This concerted approach aims to ensure seamless coordination and the provision of high-quality ‘Care for Life’ healthcare services across the extensive KPJ Healthcare network,” the company said.

The healthcare provider said Farid has 30 years of experience within the group, showcasing leadership in various roles.

His appointment comes at a pivotal moment as KPJ Healthcare continues its efforts to redefine the healthcare industry through product expansion, innovation and sustainable growth, the statement added.

KPJ Healthcare officer in charge, Norhaizam Mohammad, said Farid’s extensive experience, strategic mindset and collaborative approach perfectly aligns with KPJ healthcare’s commitment to deliver exceptional healthcare services and solidify its position as the preferred healthcare provider in the country.

“With Farid assuming the role of COO, KPJ Healthcare is poised to enter an exciting phase of growth and innovation, further cementing its position as a leading healthcare provider in the region,” she said.